Long Island Duo Nabbed After Chase Ends With Discovery Of Gun, Drugs, Police Say

Two men are facing multiple drug and weapon charges after attempting to evade police attempting to pull them over on Long Island.

Bureau of Special Operations officers from the Nassau County Police Department attempted to stop a white 2013 BMW 328i shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30 in Oceanside for an undisclosed infraction.

When the officers attempted to stop the driver - later identified as Long Beach resident Bruce Rodgers - on Austin Boulevard near the intersection of Texas Avenue he refused to pull over and proceeded to flee, committing multiple traffic violations in the process.

Police said that the officers ultimately located the vehicle parked near the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Oceanside Parkway, with Rodgers and his passenger, Hicksville resident Patrick Hood, walking along the parkway.

The two men were stopped by investigating officers, and the investigation determined that the pair was in possession of a black semiautomatic handgun and multiple items believed to be controlled substances the BMW.

Rodgers, 29, was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Criminal possession of a firearm;

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Reckless endangerment;

Reckless driving;

Criminal possession of marijuana,

Multiple traffic infractions.

Hood, 24, was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession f a weapon;

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Criminal possession of a firearm;

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Unlawful possession of marijuana;

Criminal contempt

Failure to wear a seatbelt.

Following their arrests, both Rodgers and Hood were arraigned on Thursday, Oct. 1 in Mineola.

