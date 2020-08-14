Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

Long Island Duo Charged With Kidnapping, Stalking In Home Invasion

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Louis F. Morano and Ward V. Arnone
Louis F. Morano and Ward V. Arnone Photo Credit: BCPO

Two Long Island men were arrested four months after allegedly breaking into a New Jersey home and robbing the residents at knifepoint, authorities said.

Law enforcement officials found Ward V. Arnone in Brooklyn and Louis F. Morano in Elmont on Friday, Aug. 14, three days after issuing warrants for their arrests, Bergen Count Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The pair forced their way into the home and demanded valuable items from the residents on April 17, then fled the scene before police arrived, Musella said.

Arnone, 46, of Sayville, who is unemployed, and Morano, a 30-year-old truck driver from Elmont, were arrested on charges of robbery, weapon possession, kidnapping, stalking and more.

The arrests are the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Robert Anzilotti and the Township of Washington Police Department under the direction of Chief Richard Skinner.

Arnone and Morano were pending extradition to New Jersey.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.