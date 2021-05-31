Local Woman Driving Drunk Charged After Fatal Hit-Run Long Island Crash, Police Say

A woman who was driving drunk is facing multiple charges after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Long Island, police said.

The crash happened just before 1:45 a.m. Sunday, May 30 in Hempstead.

State Police said there was a report of a pedestrian struck on the southbound Meadowbrook State Parkway south of the Southern State Parkway in the town of Hempstead, Nassau County.

Upon arrival, the pedestrian was in the right lane and the vehicle involved was no longer at the scene, state police said.

The pedestrian, Denis Ramos, age 40, of Wyandanch, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The vehicle involved in the collision, a 2017 Nissan Rogue, was located a short time later by Nassau County Police at exit M7 of the Meadowbrook State Parkway, according to police.

Police said that the driver of the Nissan, Ivania Leiva, age 35, of Freeport, was charged with:

First-degree vehicular manslaughter (a Class C felony);

Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death (a Class D felony)

Driving while intoxicated (a Class A misdemeanor).

The collision is still under investigation and state police are asking for anyone with any information to call 631-756-3300.

