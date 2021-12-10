LI Man Charged With DWI/Assault Following Fiery Mercedes Crash, Police Say

A Long Island man has been charged with alleged DWI after crashing a Mercedes-Benz SUV that then burst into flames and injured his passenger.

Willie Bryant, age 54, of Far Rockaway, was charged in connection with the crash that took place around 12:21 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 9 in Woodmere, the Nassau County Police said.

According to police, officers received a call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Elm Street and Broadway.

Upon arrival, officers found a utility pole split in half and a 2018 Blue Mercedes SUV engulfed in flames with two men lying outside the vehicle, police said.

Officers immediately rendered aid to the two men and secured the scene to limit further damage to nearby homes and oncoming traffic.

During an investigation, officers found that allegedly had glassy bloodshot eyes and an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath; he suffered two broken ankles.

The male passenger, age 43, suffered a broken collar bone and cracked ribs.

Both men were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Multiple fire departments assisted in putting out the car fire. No further injuries were reported.

In addition to DUI, Bryant was charged with assault and driving without a proper license.

He will be arraigned as soon as medically practical.

