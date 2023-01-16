LI Expressway Closure Details: Farmingville Woman Critically Injured In Fiery Holtsville Crash

Contact Us
The Long Island Expressway in Holtsville.
The Long Island Expressway in Holtsville. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman was critically Injured in a fiery crash that caused the hours-long closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway on Monday, Jan. 16.

It happened one the westbound side in Holtsville at approximately 12:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.

The was driving a 2002 Jeep Liberty  approximately a half-mile from Exit 62 when the vehicle struck the center median, flipped on its side, and caught fire, Suffolk County Police said. 

Multiple good Samaritans flipped the car right side up and extracted the woman, who was getting burned, from the vehicle and over to the right shoulder, said police.

The woman, ID'd as Susan Denise, age 56, of Farmingville, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital via Suffolk County Police helicopter in critical condition.

The three westbound lanes were closed until around 3:30 p.m. during the crash investigation.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

