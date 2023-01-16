Contact Us
Long Island Expressway Stretch Reopens After Crash In Suffolk County

I-495
Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Freddie

This story has been updated.

A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened after a serious crash.

The closure, reported early Monday afternoon, Jan. 16, was on the westbound side in Suffolk County at Exit 62.

The lanes remained closed for more than two hours during an accident investigation.

At around 3:30 p.m., Suffolk County Police announced three lanes had reopened. The HOV lane remains closed.

Details on the crash have not yet been released.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

