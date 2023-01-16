Long Island Expressway Stretch Reopens After Crash In Suffolk County

This story has been updated.

A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened after a serious crash.

The closure, reported early Monday afternoon, Jan. 16, was on the westbound side in Suffolk County at Exit 62.

The lanes remained closed for more than two hours during an accident investigation.

At around 3:30 p.m., Suffolk County Police announced three lanes had reopened. The HOV lane remains closed.

Details on the crash have not yet been released.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.