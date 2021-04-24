LI Duo Nabbed For Stealing Mercedes, Replacing With Another Stolen Vehicle, Police Say

Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing a 2018 Mercedes Benz out of a Long Island driveway and leaving another stolen vehicle in its place.

Isaiah Brown, age 19, Uniondale and Ayan James, age 20, of Brooklyn, were arrested around 2:41 a.m., Thursday, April 22, in Mill Neck, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a 49-year-old man called police to report his 2018 Mercedes Benz was stolen from his Mill Hill Road address.

The victim’s security camera captured two men, in two cars pull up to the victim's driveway and remove the Mercedes and in its place left a 2011 Subaru Forester, police said.

While at the scene investigating the incident, officers were notified of a stolen Subaru Forester from a route 107 residence in Old Brookville.

Security cameras captured an unknown man removing the vehicle.

A thorough investigation led officers to Brown and James who were arrested. Both were charged with two counts of grand larceny and two counts of criminal possession of stolen property.

They will be arraigned on Friday, April 23 in Mineola.

Detectives would like to remind motorists to lock their car doors and never leave the FOB inside their car when not in use.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.