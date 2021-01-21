LI Couple Accused Of Tailgating Police Cruiser, Possession Of Drugs, Loaded Gun

A Long Island man and woman were arrested for allegedly tailgating a police cruiser and honking its horn and when stopped found with a loaded weapon and guns,

The man and woman, both from Baldwin, were arrested around 9 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19, in Lynbrook, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, Bureau of Special Operations Officers observed a Mercedes Benz Sedan driving behind them, traveling northbound on Broadway, in Hewlett.

The vehicle was tailgating the officer's vehicle and repeatedly used its horn. The vehicle then went into the southbound lane of traffic, while traveling northbound, at a high rate of speed, to get around the officer’s vehicle, police said.

The officers pulled over the vehicle at the intersection of Broadway and Everett Street in Lynbrook.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers detected a smell of marijuana and observed Randell Arthur, age 23, of Baldwin, sitting in the front passenger seat, clutching his fanny pack around his chest.

During the investigation officers found Arthur to be in possession of a loaded firearm, which had an LED flashlight and red laser sight attached, and marijuana, police said.

He, and the driver of the vehicle, Naomi Cheikhali, age 19, of Baldwin, were placed under arrest without further incident.

Arthur was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of possession of marijuana.

Cheikhali, age 19, was charged with reckless driving, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Both will be arraigned on Wednesday, Jan. 20, in Mineola.

