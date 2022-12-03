Contact Us
Know Them? Man, Women Wanted For Stealing From East Islip Department Store

Ben Crnic
Police released security footage of two women and a man accused of stealing $500 worth of clothing from a Marshalls on Long Island.
Police are asking for help in finding a trio who stole $500 worth of clothing from a Long Island store. 

On Saturday, Oct. 22, around 5:30 p.m., a man and two women took assorted clothing items from a Marshalls in East Islip located at 2650 Sunrise Highway, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers. 

Anyone with information is asked to call and leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-220-TIPS. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

