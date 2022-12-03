Know Them? Man, Women Wanted For Stealing From East Islip Department Store

Police are asking for help in finding a trio who stole $500 worth of clothing from a Long Island store.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, around 5:30 p.m., a man and two women took assorted clothing items from a Marshalls in East Islip located at 2650 Sunrise Highway, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to call and leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-220-TIPS.

