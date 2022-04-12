Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: NY Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin Arrested For Alleged Scheme To Funnel Fraudulent Donations
Police & Fire

Know Them? Duo Wanted In Connection To Robbery At Huntington Station Target

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two women who stole from a Huntington Station store this month. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two women who stole from a Huntington Station store this month.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two women who stole from a Huntington Station store this month. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two women who stole from a Huntington Station store this month. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two women who stole from a Huntington Station store this month.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two women who stole from a Huntington Station store this month. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

An alert has been issued as police are attempting to identify and locate a pair of suspects who allegedly stole from a Long Island Target location earlier this month.

According to Suffolk County Police, the two women stole various health and beauty products from Target on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Monday, April 4.

No other description of the suspect was provided by investigators.

Police said that the stolen merchandise had an estimated value of approximately $1,380, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding the shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.