Know Them? Duo Wanted In Connection To Robbery At Huntington Station Target

An alert has been issued as police are attempting to identify and locate a pair of suspects who allegedly stole from a Long Island Target location earlier this month.

According to Suffolk County Police, the two women stole various health and beauty products from Target on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Monday, April 4.

No other description of the suspect was provided by investigators.

Police said that the stolen merchandise had an estimated value of approximately $1,380, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding the shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.

