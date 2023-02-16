Contact Us
Know Them? Duo Make Off With Rolex Watch In Dix Hills, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Know them? Police are searching for two men who allegedly stole a Rolex watch on Long Island.
Police on Long Island are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two men who allegedly stole a Rolex watch and left the owner holding a bag of newspaper instead of cash. 

The incident place in Suffolk County at a Dix Hills business on Friday, Feb. 10.

According to Suffolk County Police, a man who was selling a Rolex watch met with two potential buyers at a Dix Hills business. 

The men initially showed the seller a bag with $40,000 but switched the bag to one filled with newspaper clippings before leaving the store with the Rolex, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

