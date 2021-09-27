Know Him? Alleged Red Bull Thief Wanted By Police On Long Island

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a wanted man who allegedly stole more than two dozen cans of Red Bull from an area CVS.

An alert was issued by Nassau County Crime Stoppers for an unknown suspect who walked into CVS on Burnside Avenue in Inwood, entered the refrigerated items section, and put 30 cans of Red Bull into his backpack.

The man then proceeded to walk out of CVS without making an attempt to pay for the products.

When approached, police said that the suspect shoved a male employee with his elbow before fleeing in the gray Toyota sedan pictured above.

Police described the suspect as being between 25 and 30 years old, sitting at approximately 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing an American Flag facemask, camouflage shorts, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect has been asked to contact Nassau County Police Fourth Squad investigators at (516) 573-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

