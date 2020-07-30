Jet Skier Holding Onto Buoy Rescued On Long Island

A jet skier found himself in a precarious position clinging to a buoy off the Long Island coastline before police came to his rescue.

The Nassau County Police Marine Bureau received a report of a jet skier, possibly in distress, holding onto a buoy at approximately 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, in Point Lookout with a disabled jet ski.

Police said that members of the department’s Aviation Unit was able to locate the jet skier holding onto Buoy 6. near the Jones Inlet.

The Marine Unit was able to reach the jet skier and towed he and his disabled jet skit back to shore. The jet skier was uninjured in the incident.

