Investigation Underway After Man Injured In Suffolk County Shooting

An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a shooting at a Long Island residence.

Gunshots were fired at a home on St. Johns Street between Woodlawn and Rossmore Avenues in Central Islip at about 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said two bullets struck a man who was in the home at the time.

The man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

No one else was injured in the shooting, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call police at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

