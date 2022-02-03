Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Second Suspect Nabbed After Man Fatally Shot At Suffolk Home On Christmas
Investigation Underway After Man Injured In Suffolk County Shooting

Nicole Valinote
St. Johns Street in Central Islip
St. Johns Street in Central Islip Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a shooting at a Long Island residence.

Gunshots were fired at a home on St. Johns Street between Woodlawn and Rossmore Avenues in Central Islip at about 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said two bullets struck a man who was in the home at the time.

The man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

No one else was injured in the shooting, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call police at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. 

