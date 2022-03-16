Intoxicated Rocky Point Driver Causes Two Wrong-Way Crashes In Suffolk County, Police Say

An allegedly drunk driver caused a pair of wrong-way crashes on Long Island that left one person hospitalized, police said.

In Suffolk County, Seventh Precinct officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, where there was a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Route 25A in East Shoreham.

It is alleged that Rocky Point resident John Madden, age 49, was driving his 2006 Jeep SUV the wrong way on the roadway when he struck a 2020 Subaru being driven by Sound Beach resident Olivia Demmer at 8:42 p.m. on Route 25A.

After crashing into the Subaru, police said that Madden attempted to flee the scene and continued traveling in the wrong direction for approximately a quarter-mile when he struck a 2013 Chrysler being driven by 43-year-old Heinrich Vanriel on Route 25A near North Country Road in Rocky Point at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.

According to police, Demmer was uninjured, and Vanriel was transported to the John T. Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the wrong-way crashes found that Madden was allegedly intoxicated when he was driving the wrong way on Route 25A.

Madden was arrested without incident by Suffolk County police officers and charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. He was held overnight and scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, March 16.

