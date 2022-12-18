Intoxicated Driver Crashes Into Vehicle On LIE In Brentwood, 2 People Injured, Police Say

Contact Us
Nicole Valinote
The Long Island Expressway in Brentwood
The Long Island Expressway in Brentwood Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 53-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a three-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway.

Ki Tat Leung, of Flushing, Queens, was arrested and charged with DWI following the crash that happened in Brentwood at about midnight on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

SCPD said Leung was driving a 2009 BMW west on the LIE near Exit 53 when he crashed into the rear passenger side of a 2020 Honda.

The Honda hit a wall and was then struck by a 2018 tractor-trailer, police said. 

Police said the driver of the Honda, a 33-year-old Bayville man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, and the passenger, a 32-year-old Bayville woman, suffered serious injuries.

Leung and the driver of the tractor-trailer were not injured in the crash, police said.

