ID Released For Woman Killed In Hit-Run Stony Brook Crash

A Long Island woman who was killed by a hit-run driver on a busy roadway has been identified.

Suffolk County resident Gina Paduano, age 33, of Centereach, was killed around 5:15 a.m., Monday, March 7, on Route 347 in Stony Brook.

Paduano was in the westbound lanes in front of 2350 Route 347 when she was struck by a vehicle, said the Suffolk County Police.

The driver fled in the vehicle westbound on the roadway, police said.

Paduano was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.