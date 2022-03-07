Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Pedestrian Killed In Hit-Run Crash In Stony Brook
ID Released For Woman Killed In Hit-Run Stony Brook Crash

Kathy Reakes
The area of the hit-run crash.
A Long Island woman who was killed by a hit-run driver on a busy roadway has been identified.

Suffolk County resident Gina Paduano, age 33, of Centereach, was killed around 5:15 a.m., Monday, March 7, on Route 347 in Stony Brook.

Paduano was in the westbound lanes in front of 2350 Route 347 when she was struck by a vehicle, said the Suffolk County Police.

The driver fled in the vehicle westbound on the roadway, police said. 

Paduano was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. 

All calls will be kept confidential.

