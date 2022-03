A pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash on Long Island.

The crash took place in Suffolk County around 5:15 a.m., Monday, March 7, on Route 347 in Stony Brook.

Suffolk County Police said the crash took place near Daffodil Lane but did not provide further information, including the person's gender or identity.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

