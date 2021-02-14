Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Police & Fire

ID Released For Man Who Has Died After Being Struck In Hit-Run Crash At LI Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Roslyn Road at the intersection of Raff Avenue in Mineola.
Roslyn Road at the intersection of Raff Avenue in Mineola. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man has died after suffering critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash at a Long Island intersection late last week.

While walking in the roadway in Mineola on Roslyn Road at the intersection of Raff Avenue on Friday, Feb. 12, at 6:15 p.m., the victim was hit by a northbound, undescribed, vehicle that left the scene of the crash, Nassau County Police said. 

The victim, now identified as Robert Maraj, 64, of Mineola was transported to an area hospital. On Sunday, Feb. 14, police announced he has succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

