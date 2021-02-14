ID Released For Man Who Has Died After Being Struck In Hit-Run Crash At LI Intersection

A man has died after suffering critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash at a Long Island intersection late last week.

While walking in the roadway in Mineola on Roslyn Road at the intersection of Raff Avenue on Friday, Feb. 12, at 6:15 p.m., the victim was hit by a northbound, undescribed, vehicle that left the scene of the crash, Nassau County Police said.

The victim, now identified as Robert Maraj, 64, of Mineola was transported to an area hospital. On Sunday, Feb. 14, police announced he has succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

