Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Girl
Police & Fire

ID Released For Man Found Dead On Residential Long Island Street

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The identity has been released of a man who was found dead of an apparent homicide on a residential Long Island street.
The identity has been released of a man who was found dead of an apparent homicide on a residential Long Island street. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

The identity has been released of a man who was found dead of an apparent homicide on a residential Long Island street.

Nassau County Police First Precinct officers responded to the vicinity of 17 Walton Ave. in Uniondale for a report of a man lying in the street just after 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.

The man, now identified as 27-year-old Jesus Martinez, of Uniondale, was pronounced dead by Nassau County Police Medic.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.