Husband, Wife Struck, Killed By Car At Busy Ronkonkoma Intersection

A husband and wife were killed in an overnight crash at a busy Long Island intersection.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Ronkonkoma.

The two Central Islip residents were walking across Ocean Avenue from east to west between Express Drive North and Michigan Street when they were struck by a southbound 2007 Hyundai Elantra, Suffolk County Police said.

Narciso Saravia, age 60, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

His wife, Maria Saravia, age 59, was transported via Lakeland Rescue ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 45-year-old Ronkonkoma man, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the SCPD Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

