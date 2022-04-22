Husband, Wife Rescued From Burning East Northport Home

A Long Island couple had to be rescued after an early morning house fire in Huntington overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Penfield Drive in East Northport just after 3 a.m. Friday, April 22, Suffolk County police said.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Officers from Suffolk County Police Department’s Second Precinct used a ladder to reach a woman through a second floor window before carrying her to safety, police said.

The woman’s husband was extricated from the home by members of the Commack Fire Department.

Both residents were evaluated at Stony Brook University Hospital and were not injured.

Police officers Shane Wild and Steven Capogna were taken to the same hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Both officers were praised for their efforts by the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association in a post on Twitter.

"Officers Wild and Capogna did not hesitate to put themselves in harm's way in order to save the life of a Suffolk resident," the post read. "Outstanding work Officers and we cannot thank you enough for your sacrifice in helping others in need!"

The Suffolk County Police Arson Section is working to determine what sparked the fire.

