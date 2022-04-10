Holbrook Man Accused Of Hitting Officer With Car, Robbing Gas Stations

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer after committing an armed robbery.

The incident took place in Islandia and Bohemia on Thursday, Sept. 29.

According to Suffolk County Police, Joshua Basile entered Quick Chek Gas Station, located at 3540 Veterans Memorial Highway in Bohemia, and stole assorted food, then fled in a 2022 Ford Explorer, at 1:35 a.m.

A few minutes later, Basile entered a BP Gas Station, located at 1460 Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and demanded money and cigarettes. He then fled the scene in the vehicle, police said.

An alert was broadcasted, and K-9 Section officer Ralph Dimasi spotted the Explorer matching the description of the vehicle involved and conducted a traffic stop at 3480 Veterans Memorial Highway in Bohemia, police added.

Police said during the traffic stop, officer Dimasi asked Basile to turn off the vehicle, and he complied.

A second K-9 Section officer arrived as backup. When Basile was asked to exit the vehicle, he instead started the Explorer and struggled with both officers as they attempted to prevent Basile from fleeing.

Basile was able to put the vehicle into drive and flee, striking officer Dimasi with the vehicle and knocking him to the ground, police added.

Dimasi was airlifted by Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation by Major Case Unit detectives, Basile was located with the assistance of multiple other units, as he was driving the Explorer on the Long Island Expressway in Queens on Friday, Sept. 30, police said.

As police attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, Basile struck and disabled a police vehicle with the Explorer and fled. He was located at 214-57 Jamaica Ave. in Queens Village and taken into custody.

Basile, age 35, of Holbrook, was charged with:

Robbery

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal use of a firearm

Assault

Pettit larceny

