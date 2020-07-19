Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Man, Woman At Large After Knifepoint Robbery At Long Island Best Buy
Police & Fire

Gunman Opens Fire At Long Island House Party, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: File

Police are searching for a suspect who opened fire during a Long Island house party overnight.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 19 in Plainview.

Several shots were fired into the large crowd at the party, which was held in the backyard of a residence on Maxine Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

An adult male victim was struck in the leg and transported to a nearby hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information call the Second Squad at 516-572-6253 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. 

All callers will remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.