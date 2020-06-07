Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Four Suspects At Large After Robbery At Long Island Hotel

Joe Lombardi
The Ramada Hotel located at 1000 Sunrise Highway in Baldwin.
The Ramada Hotel located at 1000 Sunrise Highway in Baldwin. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Four suspects are at all large after a violent robbery at a Long Island hotel.

It happened on Monday, July 6 at 1:30 a.m. at the Ramada Hotel located at 1000 Sunrise Highway in Baldwin.

The four entered a 27-year-old male victim’s room, punched him and held him down while they took his property, Nassau County Police said. 

They fled the scene in an unknown direction in a white sedan.

The four are described as black men, with no further descriptions available, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

