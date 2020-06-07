Four Suspects At Large After Robbery At Long Island Hotel

Four suspects are at all large after a violent robbery at a Long Island hotel.

It happened on Monday, July 6 at 1:30 a.m. at the Ramada Hotel located at 1000 Sunrise Highway in Baldwin.

The four entered a 27-year-old male victim’s room, punched him and held him down while they took his property, Nassau County Police said.

They fled the scene in an unknown direction in a white sedan.

The four are described as black men, with no further descriptions available, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.