Flanders Man Driving Drunk With Three Kids In Car Nearly Crashes Into Cruiser, Police Say

A Long Island man with three children in his vehicle was charged with DWI after he narrowly avoided hitting a New York State trooper head-on.

The incident took place in Suffolk County around 8 p.m., Sunday, March 27 in Riverhead.

The incident took when a trooper was traveling eastbound on Hubbard Avenue in the town of Riverhead when a 2007 Honda Pilot traveling westbound crossed over into the eastbound lane and into the path of the trooper, said Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim, of the New York State Police.

The trooper and the driver of a vehicle traveling behind the police vehicle drove up onto an embankment to avoid a collision, Ahlgrim said.

The trooper immediately turned around and conducted a traffic stop on the Honda, he added.

While interviewing the driver, Francisco Andres-Miguel, age 45, of Flanders, the trooper detected the smell of alcohol and performed standardized field sobriety testing, which Andres-Miguel failed, Ahlgrim said.

State Police charged Andres-Miguel, who was driving with three children in the vehicle with:

DWI – previous conviction

Aggravated DWI with a child (Leandra’s Law)

Endangering the welfare of a child

An investigation also determined that Andres-Miguel had an active stay-away order of protection preventing him from being with the three children in the vehicle, and as a result, he was also charged with criminal contempt, Ahlgrim said.

Andres-Miguel was arraigned in the town of Riverhead and transported to the Suffolk County Jail.

