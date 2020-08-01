Five Long Island Store Clerks Charged With Selling Alcohol To Minor

Five store clerks on Long Island are facing charges for selling booze to minors during an underage drinking detail conducted by Nassau County Police

On Thursday, July 30, Nassau County Police officers targeted local businesses for selling alcohol to minors using an underage agent leading to citations being issued to employees at five Long Island locations.

Those charged are:

Hua Yang, 60, of Flushing, who works at John Q Wine & Liquor on Penninsula Boulevard in Hewlett;

Altzal Millwala, 56, of Woodmere, who works at Woodmere Groceries Inc. in Woodmere;

Pareshkumar Patel, 39, of Flushing, who works at Mahakali Deli Inc in East Rockaway;

Akash Patel, 29, of Maryland at In & Out Convenience & Liquor in Hewlett;

Dian Zheng, 48, of Elmhurst, who works at Jackie Wine & Liquor in Oceanside.

Each of the clerks was charged with prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage All five were issued an appearance ticket to appear on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

According to police, investigators routinely perform checks on numerous retail locations that sell alcohol to ensure their compliance with New York State’s (NYS) Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Law and crackdown on underage drinking.

The New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services said that underage drinking is associated with the three most common causes of death among youth who consume alcohol, including accidental deaths, homicides, and suicides.

