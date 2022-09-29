Fire Breaks Out At Farmingville Home

One person was injured and taken to an area hospital after a house fire broke out on Long Island.

The fire took place in Farmingville around 2 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, police said.

Numerous fire departments responded to the home on Berkshire Drive.

Information was not available on the condition of the resident rescued.

Firefighters with the Farmingville Fire Department were first on the scene and searched the home for other residents before climbing to the roof to ventilate the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

