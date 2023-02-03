Fatal Crash ID: Man Struck By Compact SUV Near Nesconset Intersection

The identity has been released of a person killed in a crash near a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in Nesconset.

A 27-year-old Nesconset woman was driving a 2005 Honda CR-V on eastbound Nesconset Highway, east of Terry Road, when her vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway, Suffolk County Police said.

The pedestrian, now identified as Manhattan resident Gustavo Carino, age 31, of Washington Heights, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The driver of the Honda was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.