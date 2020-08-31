Duo Charged With Stealing $28K Worth Of Items From High-End Long Island Store

Two men broke down a glass door to loot a police said, fleeing the scene in a Honda Civic.

Ervis Sula, 31, and Daniel Cardenas, 26, both residents of Queens Village, allegedly pillaged the Dior store in Manhasset on Sunday, Aug. 30 at approximately 7:30 p.m., Nassau County Police said.

Officers located the pair and their vehicle a short time later, and allegedly found a substance believed to be heroin on Cardenas' person, along with approximately $28,000 of stolen merchandise in the car, police said.

Both were charged with the felonies of third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

Cardenas was additionally charged with two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.