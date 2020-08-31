Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Duo Charged With Stealing $28K Worth Of Items From High-End Long Island Store

Christina Coulter
Daniel Cardenas of Queens Village, 26 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Ervis Sula of Queens Village, 31 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

Two men broke down a glass door to loot a  police said, fleeing the scene in a Honda Civic. 

Ervis Sula, 31, and Daniel Cardenas, 26, both residents of Queens Village, allegedly pillaged the Dior store in Manhasset on Sunday, Aug. 30 at approximately 7:30 p.m., Nassau County Police said. 

Officers located the pair and their vehicle a short time later, and allegedly found a substance believed to be heroin on Cardenas' person, along with approximately $28,000 of stolen merchandise in the car, police said. 

Both were charged with the felonies of third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. 

Cardenas was additionally charged with two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. 

