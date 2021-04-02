Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Suffolk Driver Killed In Crash After Running Red Light, Police Say
Police & Fire

Duo Accused Of Beating, Robbing Victims Of Long Island Auto Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the incident.
The area of the incident. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two men have been arrested for an alleged robbery and assault on Long Island following an auto crash. 

According to detectives, police responded to an auto accident with a disturbance at 7 Alvin Place around 6:10 p.m., Thursday, April 1, in Inwood, said the Nassau County Police.

Upon arrival, responding officers discovered two male victims, 21 and 23 years old, had been involved in an auto crash with two other men. 

According to detectives, both men approached the victims’ vehicle and began punching them repeatedly in the face. During the altercation, both men were demanding the victims give them money and both victims complied. 

 Police arrived shortly after and arrested Rayshaun Reid, 23, Reading, Pennsylvania, and Nickolus Porter, 19, Far Rockaway, police said.

Both victims suffered pain from swelling and bruising to their faces, police said.

Reid and Porter were both charged with two counts of robbery. 

They will be arraigned on Friday, April 2, in Mineola.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.