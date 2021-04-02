Duo Accused Of Beating, Robbing Victims Of Long Island Auto Crash

Two men have been arrested for an alleged robbery and assault on Long Island following an auto crash.

According to detectives, police responded to an auto accident with a disturbance at 7 Alvin Place around 6:10 p.m., Thursday, April 1, in Inwood, said the Nassau County Police.

Upon arrival, responding officers discovered two male victims, 21 and 23 years old, had been involved in an auto crash with two other men.

According to detectives, both men approached the victims’ vehicle and began punching them repeatedly in the face. During the altercation, both men were demanding the victims give them money and both victims complied.

Police arrived shortly after and arrested Rayshaun Reid, 23, Reading, Pennsylvania, and Nickolus Porter, 19, Far Rockaway, police said.

Both victims suffered pain from swelling and bruising to their faces, police said.

Reid and Porter were both charged with two counts of robbery.

They will be arraigned on Friday, April 2, in Mineola.

