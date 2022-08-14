Drunk Driver Nabbed For Leaving Scene Of Crash That Killed Woman In Ronkonkoma, Police Say

A man has been apprehended for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a Long Island crash that left a woman dead overnight, police said.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 in Ronkonkoma.

Wade Gagliano, age 23, of Ronkonkoma, was driving a 2005 Lexus RX330 westbound on Johnson Avenue, between Pine Avenue and Ocean Avenue, when the vehicle struck a female pedestrian, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.

Gagliano failed to remain at the scene and was located a short time later, according to police.

Major Case Unit detectives charged Gagliano was charged with:

Leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death,

Driving while intoxicated.

He was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, Aug. 14.

