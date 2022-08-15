ID Released For Woman Killed In Hit-Run Ronkonkoma Crash Involving Drunk Driver, Police Say

The identity has been released of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run Long Island crash involving a drunk driver, police said.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 in Ronkonkoma.

Wade Gagliano, age 23, of Ronkonkoma, was driving a 2005 Lexus RX330 westbound on Johnson Avenue, between Pine Avenue and Ocean Avenue, when the vehicle struck the female pedestrian, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, now identified as Adrienne Wagner, age 67, of Ronkonkoma, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.

Gagliano failed to remain at the scene and was located a short time later, according to police.

Major Case Unit detectives charged Gagliano was charged with:

Leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death,

Driving while intoxicated.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, Aug. 14.

