Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Suspect In Attempted Suffolk County Bank Robbery At Large
Police & Fire

Drunk Driver Crashes Vehicle Into Long Island Home, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Nassau County Police arrested a Levittown man for alleged DWI after he drove his vehicle into a residence.
Nassau County Police arrested a Levittown man for alleged DWI after he drove his vehicle into a residence. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A Long Island man was arrested after hitting a residence, causing significant damage, with his vehicle while allegedly driving under the influence.

Robert Cunningham, age 53, of Levittown, was arrested following the incident around 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 9 in Levittown, said Nassau County Police.

According to officers, Cunningham was driving his car on Polaris Drive, when he left the roadway and struck a home causing significant damage to the residence, police said.

Upon police arrival, Cunningham was found to be in an intoxicated condition and was placed into custody, police said.

As a result of the collision, a resident of the home, an 84-year-old female, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. 

Cunningham, who suffered minor injuries, was also transported to the hospital for treatment. 

He was charged with DWI and will be arraigned in Mineola on Wednesday, March 10. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.