Drunk Driver Crashes Vehicle Into Long Island Home, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested after hitting a residence, causing significant damage, with his vehicle while allegedly driving under the influence.

Robert Cunningham, age 53, of Levittown, was arrested following the incident around 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 9 in Levittown, said Nassau County Police.

According to officers, Cunningham was driving his car on Polaris Drive, when he left the roadway and struck a home causing significant damage to the residence, police said.

Upon police arrival, Cunningham was found to be in an intoxicated condition and was placed into custody, police said.

As a result of the collision, a resident of the home, an 84-year-old female, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Cunningham, who suffered minor injuries, was also transported to the hospital for treatment.

He was charged with DWI and will be arraigned in Mineola on Wednesday, March 10.

