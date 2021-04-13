Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: New Storm System Will Bring Big Change In Weather Pattern
Police & Fire

Driver Rescued After Car Crashes Into Trees, Sump Off Long Island Expressway

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A 52-year-old Long Island man suffered fractures to both legs and hypothermia after crashing into a pond.
A 52-year-old Long Island man suffered fractures to both legs and hypothermia after crashing into a pond. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 52-year-old man suffered multiple fractures to his legs and hypothermia following a car crash off the Long Island Expressway.

The crash took place around 11:16 a.m., Monday, April 12 at North Marginal Road and the Jericho Turnpike in Jericho, said the Nassau County Police.

According to police, officers responding to the crash found a 2020 Ford that had left North Marginal Road and into the woods.

The vehicle had struck several trees before overturning and landing in a nearby 75-foot sump with three feet of water, police said.

The driver was trapped inside the auto while water was entering the car. T

he Nassau County Emergency Service Unit responded and was able to reach the driver and extricate using specialized equipment. 

The Nassau County Aviation unit also responded along with the Jericho Fire Department and were able to transport the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

The victim suffered from possible hypothermia and multiple fractures to both legs, police said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.