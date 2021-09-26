Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: LI Woman Stopped In Car On Roadway Found Drunk With Kids In Car, Police Say
Police & Fire

Dog Rescued After House Fire Breaks Out On Long Island

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Officers responded to a report of a fire at a home on Prospect Avenue in East Meadow at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of a fire at a home on Prospect Avenue in East Meadow at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Photo Credit: Image by Marzahn_Hellersdorf_LIVE from Pixabay

Authorities rescued a dog from a house fire on Long Island.

Officers responded to a report of a fire at a home on Prospect Avenue in East Meadow at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said while searching for any occupants of the building, NCPD officers and an East Meadow firefighter found an unconscious dog trapped inside of the home.

They rescued the dog and administered oxygen. 

NCPD said after several minutes, the dog became fully conscious again and had not suffered injuries from the fire. 

An officer was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, police said. No other injuries were reported.

East Meadow firefighters extinguished the blaze, NCPD said. 

Police said no criminality is suspected, and the investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.