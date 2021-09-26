Dog Rescued After House Fire Breaks Out On Long Island

Authorities rescued a dog from a house fire on Long Island.

Officers responded to a report of a fire at a home on Prospect Avenue in East Meadow at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said while searching for any occupants of the building, NCPD officers and an East Meadow firefighter found an unconscious dog trapped inside of the home.

They rescued the dog and administered oxygen.

NCPD said after several minutes, the dog became fully conscious again and had not suffered injuries from the fire.

An officer was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, police said. No other injuries were reported.

East Meadow firefighters extinguished the blaze, NCPD said.

Police said no criminality is suspected, and the investigation is ongoing.

