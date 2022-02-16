Detectives In Suffolk County Intercept Money Shipped As Part Of Bail Scam

Police detectives on Long Island seized $17,000 in cash that was mailed as part of a bail scam targeting a man across the country.

Suffolk County Police Financial Crimes Unit detectives are investigating a scam that involved a Montana man shipping the cash, which was intercepted by investigators on Tuesday, Feb. 15 before it could make its way to an Amityville address.

According to investigators, a 71-year-old man from Kalispell, Montana was contacted by a suspect claiming to be his son who alleged that he had been arrested for DWI following a motor vehicle crash that left a pregnant woman critically injured.

Police said that the victim then received another call from a man claiming to be his son’s lawyer who directed the victim to ship $17,000 in cash to a location in Amityville to cover bail expenses.

Detectives were notified of the scam and they were able to track down the money before it reached its destination.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have been the victim of a similar scam or who has information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit by calling 631-852-6821.

