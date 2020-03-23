COVID-19: New Policies For Reporting Incidents To Police Launched In Suffolk County

Suffolk County police have announced mandatory online or telephone reporting for specific non-emergency incidents.

The mandate, which takes effect on Monday, March 23, was enacted in an effort to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and for the safety of police officers and residents, the department said.

The change is only for non-emergency calls, for a crime in progress or a dangerous, violent emergency, domestic violence, a crime with a weapon, a hate crime, or a crime on a state parkway immediately dial 911.

Types of reports to file online or by telephone include:

Harassment: Harassing community, for example, immediate hang-ups, obscene language, emails, texts, etc.

Lost Property: Personal property that was unintentionally left by its true owner. For example, property left in a restaurant, in a shopping cart, on a sidewalk, or in a public place.

Criminal Mischief/Vandalism: For example, knocking over a mailbox, spray painting a wall, or throwing a rock through a window.

Non-Criminal Property Damage: Any property that has been damaged through either unknown or non-criminal means. For example, you drop your cell phone, there is damage to your car from unknown means (this does not apply to hit and run accidents; these require a police officer), a rock from the road strikes your windshield (this does not apply to a person intentionally throwing a rock at your car).

Minor Traffic Accident: You were involved in a minor traffic accident with no injuries and the damage to your vehicle does not exceed $1,000.

Theft: Items were stolen from your yard, driveway, vehicle or other common shared areas such as parking garages, laundry facilities of apartment complexes, etc.

Identity Theft: Someone obtains a credit card using your Social Security number or obtains phone service using your personal information.

To report a crime to the Suffolk County Police online, click here.

Nassau County Police have not announced any changes in policies.

