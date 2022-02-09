Corrections Officer From Suffolk County Posing As Cop Pulled Over Motorists, Police Say

A New York State corrections officer was arrested after authorities said he impersonated a police officer and pulled drivers over on Long Island.

David Olivari, age 37, of Coram, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said police received a complaint from a driver that a man driving a small, dark-colored vehicle with a flashing light pulled her vehicle over on the Long Island Expressway Service Road in Ronkonkoma at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Police said the man, later identified as Olivari, took the victim's cell phone and got her phone number, before returning the phone to her.

He later contacted her asking for her to send him nude photographs of herself, authorities said.

A second woman made a similar complaint to police, reporting that she was victimized while driving on Shenandoah Boulevard in Nesconset at about 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, SCPD said.

Police arrested Olivari as he tried to meet up with one of the victims on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack, SCPD reported.

He was driving a gray 2007 Toyota Prius with a dashboard-mounted flashing light, SCPD said. The car is believed to be the same one used during the incidents.

Police said Olivari was charged with the following:

First-degree criminal impersonation

Second-degree criminal impersonation

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Two counts of second-degree unlawful imprisonment

Unauthorized use of a computer

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case or who may be a victim to call police at 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

