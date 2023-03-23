Child Porn Bust: Sayville Man Nabbed With 100 Images, Police Say

A Long Island man has been charged with alleged possession of child pornography after police received a tip from law enforcement officials.

Daniel Forsberg, age 23, of Sayville was arrested on Wednesday, March 22, following an investigation by Suffolk County Police detectives from the Digital Forensics Unit.

Following the tip from the state Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, detectives executed a search warrant at Forsberg’s home, where more than 100 images of child pornography were found on his electronic devices, police said.

Forsberg was charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child, both felonies.

He was held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned in Central Islip on Thursday, March 23.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this case to contact the Digital Forensics Unit at 631-852-6279.

