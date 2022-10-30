Chain-Reaction North Amityville DWAI Crash Leaves Copiague Man Seriously Injured: Police

A chain-reaction Long Island crash involving an allegedly impaired driver left one person seriously injured overnight.

It happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at about 8:30 p.m. in North Amityville.

A Seaford man was driving a 2020 Nissan Frontier northbound on Route 110 when the vehicle struck the rear of a 2006 Toyota Sienna driven by a Copiague resident in the left turning lane at Nathalie Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

The impact of the crash pushed the Sienna into the southbound lanes of Route 110 where it struck a 2016 Toyota Camry and a 2011 Nissan Maxima that were stopped at a red light at Lindy Avenue, according to police.

The 52-year-old driver of the Sienna was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital where he remains in serious condition, said police.

There were no other injuries.

The driver of the Nissan Frontier, Tristan McLaughlin, age 26, of Seaford, was charged with driving while ability impaired/drugs.

He was held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, Oct. 30.

