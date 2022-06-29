Center Moriches Man Charged With Hitting Person With Car, Police Say

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly hitting another man with his car following a disturbance at a housing complex.

Brandon Smith, age 38, of Center Moriches, was arrested on Tuesday, June 28, for the incident which took place around 7:20 p.m., on Wednesday, June 22 in Riverhead.

According to the Riverhead Police, the department received a 911 call regarding a disturbance at 821 East Main St. apartment complex.

The caller reported to police that an unknown man with a pipe was near a Mercedes Benz vehicle in the parking lot and a vehicle was about to strike people, Riverhead police said.

The arriving patrol units could not locate the involved vehicle as it had left the scene prior to police arrival.

The detective division was notified and responded to the scene to further the investigation. A victim was located and told detectives that he was in an altercation with another man that stuck him with a vehicle, police said.

After the investigation, it was determined that Smith was the driver of the vehicle that struck the victim causing injury that required treatment at Peconic Bay Medical Center, police said.

Following an investigation, Smith was arrested and charged with:

Assault

Reckless endangerment

Vehicle and traffic violations

Leaving the scene of an accident with injury

Smith was processed and held for arraignment.

