Brothers Rescued From LI Sound At Shoreham Beach After Going Overboard

Two brothers were rescued by marine police on Long Island Sound after being knocked overboard while fishing.

The incident took place off Shoreham Beach around 7:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19.

According to Suffolk County Police, Marine Bureau Officers Cory Kim and Robert Reed, aboard Marine Delta, responded to a report of two fishermen on a 6-foot inflatable raft that had not returned at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The officers, aided by a Suffolk County Police Aviation helicopter, located the fishermen, Gustavo Quinones and Gusmil Quinones, after searching for more than 30 minutes, police said.

Officers said the pair had launched their boat off of Shoreham Beach and were struck by a rogue wave, knocking them overboard.

The brothers, who were both wearing life jackets, were in the water for more than an hour clinging to an inflatable seat cushion from the raft when they saw Marine Delta and shouted for help, police said.

Officers Kim and Reed heard the men but did not see them in the dark. Suffolk County Aviation Section officers responded and utilized a spotlight to help locate the men a short distance from Marine Delta.

The men were pulled to safety and transported back to shore, police said.d

Neither Gustavo Quinones, age 30, nor Gusmil Quinones, age 35, both of Brooklyn, were injured.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.