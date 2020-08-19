Brothers Nabbed After Robbing Victim Of $1.8K Worth Of Items At Long Island Hotel, Police Say

Two brothers were arrested after allegedly stealing nearly $2,000 worth of sneakers from a man outside a Long Island hotel, police said.

Freeport residents Christopher Vilca, 21, and his brother, Jean Vilca-Alvites, allegedly approached the 35-year-old victim who they had previously purchased sneakers from outside the Roslyn Hotel at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, sparking a dispute.

Police said that Vilca-Alvites motioned to the man that he had a weapon in his waistband and demanded that he hand over cash or the sneakers he had with him in a bag.

Both brothers then grabbed the bag that contained approximately $1800 worth of sneakers and fled the scene in a black Honda Pilot, police said.

Later in the day, police in Freeport located the Honda Pilot, which was occupied by Vilca-Alvites, and he was taken into custody.

Further investigation determined that Vilca was also involved in the alleged robbery and he turned himself in to investigators at 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The two brothers were charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree robbery, and grand larceny.

Vilca-Alvites was arraigned on Monday, Aug. 10, and Vilca is scheduled to be arraigned in Mineola on Wednesday afternoon.

