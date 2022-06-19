Brentwood Man Faked Kidnapping To Gain Favor With Estranged Spouse, Police Say

A Long Island man has been charged after he filed a false police report claiming he was kidnapped, authorities said.

Luis R. Umanzor, age 49, said he was abducted by three unknown men in the parking lot outside 1700 Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia on Thursday, June 16 at approximately 6 a.m., Suffolk County Police said.

Umanzor, of Brentwood, said the men put a bag over his head, forced him into a car, and kept him at an unspecified location against his will for several hours before dropping him off at a local hospital.

Umanzor filed a police report with Suffolk County PD Third Precinct officers about the kidnapping on Friday.

Following an extensive two-day investigation, Umanzor was brought in to the Fourth Precinct for further questioning where he admitted to lying to police about the kidnapping in an attempt to gain favor with his estranged spouse, police said.

He was arrested and charged with falsely reporting an incident and making an apparently sworn statement.

He was released on a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.