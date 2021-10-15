Authorities Searching For ATV Rider Wanted In Suffolk County Hit-Run Crash

Authorities on Long Island are asking the public for help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash involving an ATV and a parked SUV.

At about 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, a male was riding a black and yellow ATV on Whitetail Lane in Commack, when he struck a parked, unoccupied 2013 Jeep Wrangler, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers said the suspect then fled the scene.

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

