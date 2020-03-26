Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old Long Island Girl

A 16-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Gabriella Gonzalez, 16, was last seen leaving her Glen Cove. home on Continental Place on foot on Sunday, March 8 at 6 p.m., Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported to police on Friday, March 20.

She is described as being 5-foot-4, 145 pounds and having red and brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. Her possible destination is Baltimore.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above Missing Juvenile to contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.