Breaking News: Suffolk Man Shot During Standoff With Police ID'd As Former NYPD Officer
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old Long Island Girl

Gabriella Gonzalez
Gabriella Gonzalez Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 16-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Gabriella Gonzalez, 16, was last seen leaving her Glen Cove. home on Continental Place on foot on Sunday, March 8 at 6 p.m., Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported to police on Friday, March 20.

She is described as being 5-foot-4, 145 pounds and having red and brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. Her possible destination is Baltimore.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above Missing Juvenile to contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

