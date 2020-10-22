80 Passengers Evacuated After Train Misses Hitting Car Struck On Tracks On Long Island

An LIRR train missed hitting an empty vehicle stopped on the tracks but caused some 80 passengers to take a bus to their destination.

The incident took place around 10:34 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, when a train out of Penn Station headed for Hempstead, reported an automobile on the tracks near Stewart Manor, said Michael Cortez, spokesman for the MTA.

The train did not come into contact with the automobile nor did it proceed any further.

Eighty customers were on board the train and were safely evacuated and transferred to bus service to complete their trip, Cortez said.

The automobile was found unoccupied. Due to extensive track damage caused by the auto Hempstead Branch service was suspended between Jamaica station and Hempstead. Service was restored around 5:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 22.

