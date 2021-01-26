Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice
78-Year-Old Man Assaulted, Robbed On Quiet Long Island Street, Police Say

Zak Failla
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 78-year-old man was sucker-punched and robbed by two men while walking on a quiet Long Island street over the weekend, police said.

Detectives from the Nassau County Police Department are investigating a robbery that took place at approximately 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22 in Baldwin.

Police said that the man was walking on Webster Street when he was approached from behind by two men. It is alleged that one punched him in the left eye, causing swelling, pain and bruising, while the second went into his pocket and removed an undisclosed amount of money.

The two men then fled on foot. Police noted that during the struggle, two bottles of wine were broken.

No descriptive information of the two suspects was provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery has been asked to contact investigators at Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS. 

