7 Charged During Sobriety Checkpoint At Busy Patchogue Intersection

Seven people were charged during an overnight sobriety checkpoint overnight at a busy Long Island intersection.

It was conducted in Patchogue at Waverly Avenue and North Service Road between 11:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, and 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

Police officers from the Suffolk County Police Department’s Highway Patrol Bureau conducted the joint operation with New York State troopers.

A total of 400 vehicles went through the checkpoint.

The following people were arrested and charged:

Gloria Torres Lema, age 28, of Bellport was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a felony offense, for having an 11-month-old child in the vehicle (Leandra's Law). She was given an appearance ticket to be arraigned at a future date.

Paul Bartoli, age 26, of Holbrook, was charged with driving while ability impaired. He was given an appearance ticket to be arraigned at a future date.

In addition, Suffolk County Police charged the following people with driving while intoxicated:

James Morris, age 59, of Hauppauge

James Rutigliano, age 55, of Copiague

Michelle Mainbourg, age 52, of Sayville

Henry Ford, age 38, of Holbrook

Amanda Smigovsky, age 33, of Bohemia

The five charged with DWI are due to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday.

The checkpoint was part of an ongoing enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug-impaired driving.

